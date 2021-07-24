Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XITK opened at $225.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.01. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $265.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.