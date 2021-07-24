Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,943 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period.

SMMV opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.