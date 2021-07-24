Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 157,976 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,976 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,403,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

CLOU opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

