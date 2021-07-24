Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Shares of MOON opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.