Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of MOON opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.