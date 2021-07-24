Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEBCU. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,500,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,500,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,669,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,870,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,100,000.

Shares of NEBCU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

