Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,157,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.18. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $177.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.