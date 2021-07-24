Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 605.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 138,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

