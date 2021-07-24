Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $74.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

