Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97.

