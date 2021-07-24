Fluity Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $933.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

