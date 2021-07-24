Flux (FLUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.87 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $14.87 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00289639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00123615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00152754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001935 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 721.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,143,573 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

