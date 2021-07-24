FlypMe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,381.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $809,752.10 and $1,381.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

