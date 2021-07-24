FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,309,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.32 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

