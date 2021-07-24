Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $274,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $30.31 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

