Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Fortive posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

