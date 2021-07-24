Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,078. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

