ForTube Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $16.23 million and $5.12 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

