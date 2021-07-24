Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $221,935.54 and $14.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 164.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.