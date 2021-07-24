Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

