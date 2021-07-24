Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $2.18 million and $77,403.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.