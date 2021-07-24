Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

