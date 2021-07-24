Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $243.13 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 242,058,925 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

