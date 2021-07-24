Frax Share Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00010071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $55.66 million and $15.49 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

