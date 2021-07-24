Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 774,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,601,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.49.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

