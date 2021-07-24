Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,311 shares of company stock worth $5,399,322. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

