Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,438.40

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,438.40 ($31.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,560 ($33.45). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.66), with a volume of 69,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £983.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.40.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.