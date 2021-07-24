Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 0.4%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

