Frontier Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.56 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001758 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and $11.56 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.