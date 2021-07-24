FSA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

