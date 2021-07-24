FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. 4,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.