fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.34). fuboTV posted earnings of ($2.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 50.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

