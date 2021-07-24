FUD.finance Hits One Day Volume of $216.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $162,614.14 and approximately $216.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00020125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

