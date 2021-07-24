Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Fulton Financial worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

