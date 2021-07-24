Function X Reaches Market Cap of $68.69 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $68.69 million and approximately $143,979.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,088.42 or 1.00050729 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033602 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006095 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051136 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009933 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
