Function X Reaches Market Cap of $68.69 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $68.69 million and approximately $143,979.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,088.42 or 1.00050729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,767,159 coins and its circulating supply is 249,741,641 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

