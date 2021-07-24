Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,369.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $396,905.34 and $55,369.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00144630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.91 or 0.99594288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00883663 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,937,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,156 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

