FunFair Price Hits $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

