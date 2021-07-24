FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 2.2% This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $156.45 million and $1.66 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

