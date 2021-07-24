Furucombo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.10 million and $223,227.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.