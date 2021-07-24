Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0527 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $256,544.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00123280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00143558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,353.40 or 1.00801376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00879383 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

