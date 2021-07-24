FUTURAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 157.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $84,109.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 332.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00238402 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.35 or 0.00851439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

