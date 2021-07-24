FuzeX Reaches One Day Volume of $37.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $434,329.61 and $37.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

