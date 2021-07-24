Gala Trading 35.5% Higher This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Gala has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $115.41 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

