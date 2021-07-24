Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Hits Market Cap of $37.35 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.65 or 0.00031404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $37.35 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00120910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00142101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.77 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00880918 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

