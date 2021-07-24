Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.18. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 22,007 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

