Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.07). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 136,838 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.32. The company has a market cap of £174.91 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

