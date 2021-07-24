GameCredits Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $16.53 million and $407,534.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00370306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,504,298 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

