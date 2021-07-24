Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops One Day Volume of $571,479.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 143.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 234.9% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $571,479.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

