Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

