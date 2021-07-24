Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $261.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

