Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Gatechain Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

